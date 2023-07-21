Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.63. Marriott International has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

