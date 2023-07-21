Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Up 10.8% in June

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,903,000 after buying an additional 129,911 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,147,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,871,000 after buying an additional 51,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

