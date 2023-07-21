Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the period.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

