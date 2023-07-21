Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Short Interest Update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 246,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Magic Empire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEGL opened at 1.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.85. Magic Empire Global has a 1 year low of 0.89 and a 1 year high of 249.94.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEGL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Magic Empire Global Company Profile

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.