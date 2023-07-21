Traders Purchase Large Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 358% compared to the average volume of 5,079 call options.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.