Vital Farms Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 14,421 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,639% compared to the average volume of 214 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL opened at $10.92 on Friday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vital Farms by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vital Farms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.