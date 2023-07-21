Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,180 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 276% compared to the average volume of 3,504 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 164.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 60.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WKHS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $257.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.66. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

