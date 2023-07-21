Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Filo Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

Insider Activity at Filo Mining

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total value of C$798,563.43.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

