National Bankshares Cuts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVI opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

