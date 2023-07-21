Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,880

Victrex (LON:VCT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.33) to GBX 1,880 ($24.58) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.15) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($24.84) to GBX 1,590 ($20.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,566 ($20.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,320 ($17.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($25.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,886.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,498.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,633.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,228.92%.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,355 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £54,200 ($70,868.20). In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,355 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £54,200 ($70,868.20). Also, insider Ian Melling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($19.85) per share, with a total value of £15,180 ($19,848.33). Insiders have acquired 5,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,887,097 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

