Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,400 ($83.68) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($81.07) to GBX 6,000 ($78.45) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.38) to GBX 5,100 ($66.68) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.84) to GBX 5,670 ($74.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.30) to GBX 6,400 ($83.68) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,250 ($68.65) to GBX 5,350 ($69.95) in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,135.38 ($80.22).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,174 ($67.65) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,032.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,458.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 878.44, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($57.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($83.76).

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($68.27) per share, with a total value of £26,105 ($34,133.11). 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.