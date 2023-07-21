Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.84) to GBX 5,670 ($74.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($81.07) to GBX 6,000 ($78.45) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.38) to GBX 5,100 ($66.68) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.30) to GBX 6,400 ($83.68) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.68) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,135.38 ($80.22).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,174 ($67.65) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($57.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($83.76). The company has a market cap of £64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,032.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,458.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($64.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($32,171.81). Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

