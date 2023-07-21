Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.46) target price on the stock.
Midwich Group Stock Performance
Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 451.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 471.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2,552.94 and a beta of 0.76. Midwich Group has a 12 month low of GBX 400.38 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.
Midwich Group Company Profile
