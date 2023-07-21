Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.46) target price on the stock.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 451.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 471.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2,552.94 and a beta of 0.76. Midwich Group has a 12 month low of GBX 400.38 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

