Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 120 at Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 108.70 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £592.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,207.78 and a beta of 1.38. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 158.30 ($2.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.08.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

