Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 370

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 552 ($7.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 392 ($5.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.52) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 552 ($7.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.80) to GBX 545 ($7.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 502.13 ($6.57).

Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 457.50 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.81, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a one year high of GBX 515 ($6.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 449.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.67.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

