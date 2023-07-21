Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 3,000 at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($35.30) to GBX 3,000 ($39.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.23) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.00) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 3,150 ($41.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.61) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.65).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,365 ($30.92) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,811 ($23.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($33.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The stock has a market cap of £8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,439.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,390.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,234.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of €0.78 ($0.88) per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 6,907.22%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.63) per share, with a total value of £4,295.24 ($5,616.16). Insiders have acquired a total of 545 shares of company stock worth $1,314,772 in the last 90 days. 46.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

