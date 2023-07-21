Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Up 9.5% in June

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 22.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

MAXN opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.45. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.47 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.