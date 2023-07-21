MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Update

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 956,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 893,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Wolfe Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,491.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.2 %

MELI opened at $1,198.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,223.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,191.98. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $720.84 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

