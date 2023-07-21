Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of MCAFR stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,620 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

