Reviewing Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) & Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Keywords Studios and Bragg Gaming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keywords Studios 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bragg Gaming Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

Keywords Studios presently has a consensus price target of $2,112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9,124.69%. Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 144.12%. Given Keywords Studios’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Keywords Studios is more favorable than Bragg Gaming Group.

This table compares Keywords Studios and Bragg Gaming Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keywords Studios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group $88.23 million 1.04 -$3.67 million ($0.15) -28.33

Keywords Studios has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bragg Gaming Group.

Profitability

This table compares Keywords Studios and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keywords Studios N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group -3.59% -4.43% -3.02%

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Keywords Studios on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation. It also provides marketing services, which include game trailers, marketing art and materials, PR, and brand campaign strategy services; software engineering services for developing video games; and audio services, such as script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, as well as offers music licensing or music soundtracks selling services. In addition, the company provides functional testing services related to quality assurance services provided to game producers to ensure game functions; localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services comprising testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. Further, it offers player support services related to the live operations support, which comprise community management, player support, and associated services to producers of games. The company serves game developers and publishers. Keywords Studios plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform. In addition, the company operates Player Account Management platform under iCasino and sportsbook brands. It holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Oryx Gaming International LLC.

