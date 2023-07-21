Financial Review: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Gogoro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $528,000.00 3,965.53 -$547.50 million ($1.77) -3.58 Gogoro $382.83 million 1.23 -$98.91 million ($0.51) -6.41

Volatility and Risk

Gogoro has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fisker has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -103,404.73% -103.57% -37.10% Gogoro -32.04% -36.43% -12.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fisker and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 3 4 3 0 2.00 Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 82.97%. Gogoro has a consensus price target of $5.87, indicating a potential upside of 79.41%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Gogoro.

Summary

Fisker beats Gogoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

