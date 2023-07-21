Financial Analysis: Under Armour (NYSE:UA) vs. Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) and Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and Superdry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.90 billion 0.56 $386.77 million $0.86 8.71 Superdry $828.37 million 0.11 $30.85 million N/A N/A

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 6.55% 14.44% 5.59% Superdry N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Under Armour and Superdry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.2% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Under Armour shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Under Armour and Superdry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 0 1 0 0 2.00 Superdry 0 1 0 0 2.00

Under Armour currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Superdry has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 13,409.13%. Given Superdry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superdry is more favorable than Under Armour.

Volatility and Risk

Under Armour has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superdry has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Under Armour beats Superdry on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business services. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, UA Logo, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 439 Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Under Armour, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Superdry

(Get Free Report)

Superdry plc design, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. The company operates through 220 owned, 479 franchised and licensed stores; and 21 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is based in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.