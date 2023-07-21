Critical Analysis: Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) vs. Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Breville Group and Bassett Furniture Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 34.82 Bassett Furniture Industries $485.60 million 0.29 $65.35 million $1.77 9.14

Bassett Furniture Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Breville Group. Bassett Furniture Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

25.0% of Breville Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Breville Group and Bassett Furniture Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Breville Group N/A N/A N/A Bassett Furniture Industries 3.62% 8.25% 4.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Breville Group and Bassett Furniture Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Breville Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bassett Furniture Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Breville Group presently has a consensus price target of C$23.10, indicating a potential upside of 77.01%. Given Breville Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Breville Group is more favorable than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Dividends

Breville Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Breville Group pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries beats Breville Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans. Breville Group Limited markets and sells its products under the Breville, Baratza, Kambrook, and Sage brands, as well as under third party brands, such as Nespresso and Polyscience. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations. As of November 26, 2022, it operated a network of 58 company-owned stores and 33 licensee-owned stores. It also provides warehousing services to customers in the furniture industry. In addition, the company owns and leases retail store properties; and distributes its products through other multi-line furniture stores, and Bassett galleries or design centers, as well as sells its products online. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

