Critical Analysis: Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) vs. Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Games Workshop Group and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Games Workshop Group N/A N/A N/A $0.22 649.92 Topgolf Callaway Brands $4.00 billion 0.91 $157.90 million $0.47 41.62

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Games Workshop Group. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Games Workshop Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

63.2% of Games Workshop Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Games Workshop Group and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Games Workshop Group N/A N/A N/A Topgolf Callaway Brands 2.33% 3.17% 1.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Games Workshop Group and Topgolf Callaway Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Games Workshop Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00

Games Workshop Group presently has a consensus price target of $8,700.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,983.92%. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.04%. Given Games Workshop Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Games Workshop Group is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats Games Workshop Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Games Workshop Group

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name; and develops digital content for animation and TV. In addition, the company provides painting and modelling products, boxed games, and gifts; and engages in the newsstand and trustee businesses. It offers its products through its retail stores, social media sites, and warhammer-community.com; and physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores. The company operated 518 stores in 23 countries; 400 single staff stores; and 118 multi-staff stores. Games Workshop Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as through its websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.