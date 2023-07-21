Critical Review: EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) & E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) and E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and E.On’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $21.76 billion N/A $715.52 million $3.13 15.28 E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -49.29

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than E.On. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP – Energias de Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 1 1 3.00 E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EDP – Energias de Portugal and E.On, as provided by MarketBeat.

EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus price target of $6.10, indicating a potential downside of 87.24%. Given EDP – Energias de Portugal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EDP – Energias de Portugal is more favorable than E.On.

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.On pays out -238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal 5.44% N/A N/A E.On N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of E.On shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats E.On on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

(Get Free Report)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates and sells electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration and waste sources. It has an installed capacity of 28 GW; and operates 380,788 kilometers of distribution network lines. The company is also involved in the supply of natural gas. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as property management services. The company's electricity and gas customers include domestic, industrial, commercial, agricultural, and others. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About E.On

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.