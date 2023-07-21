FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Cut by Analyst

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$340.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.70 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CGX opened at C$8.88 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.81 million, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.79.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

