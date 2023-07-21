Leede Jones Gab Comments on ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.79) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.81). The consensus estimate for ProMIS Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 5.3 %

PMN opened at C$6.24 on Wednesday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12 month low of C$3.34 and a 12 month high of C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$53.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.67.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences ( TSE:PMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.78) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.