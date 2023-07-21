Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Shares of BC stock opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,864,000 after acquiring an additional 143,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Brunswick by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after acquiring an additional 219,948 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.