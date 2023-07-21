Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.99. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $888.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.33. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $90.45.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.