AECOM Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AECOM in a report released on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE ACM opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. AECOM has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

