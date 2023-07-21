Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

