First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.5 %

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

