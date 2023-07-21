StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.1 %

USAT stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

