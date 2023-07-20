Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,085,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,077 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 278,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 240,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.96 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

