27,204 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 458,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 107,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 280,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

KMI opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

