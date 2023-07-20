Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.1 %

STLD stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.89 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

