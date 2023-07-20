Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Trading Down 3%

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $123.66 and last traded at $124.18. 785,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,032,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

Prologis Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

