Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 863 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $365.97 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.00 and a 200 day moving average of $350.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

