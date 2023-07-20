Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.33.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $359.54 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $361.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.53 and a 200 day moving average of $313.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

