The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Home Depot stock opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

