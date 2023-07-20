Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

