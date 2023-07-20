EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $249.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.15.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.