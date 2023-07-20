Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

