Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,876 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.43.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.