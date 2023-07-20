Cwm LLC Buys 4,168 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

