Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $487,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

