Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 9,263 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

CTSH stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

