Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.76 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,236 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,748 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.