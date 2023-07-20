Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

