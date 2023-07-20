Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.92. The stock has a market cap of $452.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

